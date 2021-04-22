Kevan Miller Injury: When Bruins Expect Defenseman To Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The wait for Kevan Miller to return might soon be over.

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated after morning skate Thursday that while Miller wouldn’t play against the Sabres that night, the plan is for him to draw into action Friday against Buffalo.

“I think he’ll play (Friday),” Cassidy said over Zoom. “That’s the plan right now. He wasn’t going to play back-to-backs, so we looked at tomorrow vs. tonight, and we’ll go from there, and hopefully we’ll be able to do that. He was out on the ice this morning getting a little work, so should be good to go tomorrow.”

Miller was looking good in the four games he played earlier this month after being hurt for six weeks, but he abruptly was cut out of the lineup due to an injury. It was unclear what the ailment was at the time, but Cassidy indicated that it had nothing to do with Miller’s knee.

The veteran blueliner later revealed it was cellulitis on his foot, which actually forced him to go to the hospital.