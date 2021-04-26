Madison Bumgarner Throws ‘Unofficial No-Hitter’ In Diamondbacks-Braves

NESN Logo Sign In

Madison Bumgarner threw a no-hitter for the Arizona Diamondbacks in their win against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Except it didn’t count.

Bumgarner struck out seven in Arizona’s 7-0 win, but since it was the second game of a seven-inning doubleheader, it’s not counted as an official no-hitter.

Sure feels like a no-no. ðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/YhZJYE6LhK — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 25, 2021

Bumgarner had many close calls with no-no’s as a member of the San Francisco Giants. But he used his dry humor during a postgame appearance.