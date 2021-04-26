Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo Could Sit Out Series Opener Vs. Mets

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo was a last-minute scratch from the Boston Red Sox’s lineup ahead of their 5-3 win against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon.

Originally scheduled to bat second and play left, the wet outfield conditions perhaps saw the team err on the side of caution with Verdugo after he experienced some hamstring cramping in a loss Saturday.

And it appears the 24-year-old was a little eager to get back out there.

“Well you got to remember, hamstring, from my end, he told me it was a cramp,” manager Alex Cora said in his postgame media availability. “I actually asked him after the game yesterday, ‘how you feel?’ and he was like, ‘I’m ready to go.’ But (head trainer) Brad (Pearson) came down and he’s like, ‘I think it’s smart for him to stay away from this one.'”

An off day Monday will give Verdugo some more time to rest his leg, but it doesn’t look like Boston will be quick to have him face the New York Mets on Tuesday, either.