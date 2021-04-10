Make Your NASCAR Martinsville Race Picks At NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Saturday night in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. Joey Logano will start on the pole alongside Denny Hamlin, with William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

The rules for our “Blue-Emu 500 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 7:30 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

