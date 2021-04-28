NASCAR Kansas Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Cup Series Race

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is set.
Brad Keselowski, who won last weekend’s wreck-filled race at Talladega Superspeedway, will start on the pole alongside William Byron, NASCAR announced Wednesday morning. Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick and Matt DiBenedetto will round out the top five.
Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race — the hilariously titled Buschy McBusch Race 400 — at Kansas:
1st — Brad Keselowski
2nd — William Byron
3rd — Michael McDowell
4th — Kevin Harvick
5th — Matt DiBenedetto
6th — Austin Dillon
7th — Ryan Blaney
8th — Christopher Bell
9th — Kyle Busch
10th — Cole Custer
11th — Tyler Reddick
12th — Ryan Preece
13th — Bubba Wallace
14th — Ryan Newman
15th — Martin Truex Jr.
16th — Chris Buescher
17th — Chase Elliott
18th — Aric Almirola
19th — Chase Briscoe
20th — Denny Hamlin
21st — Daniel Suarez
22nd — Anthony Alfredo
23rd — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24th — Ross Chastain
25th — Alex Bowman
26th — Corey LaJoie
27th — Erik Jones
28th — Kurt Busch
29th — Joey Logano
30th — B.J. McLeod
31st — Justin Haley
32nd — Kyle Larson
33rd — Cody Ware
34th — Quin Houff
35th — Joey Gase
36th — Garrett Smithley
37th — Josh Bilicki
38th — Austin Cindric
39th — Matt Mills
The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.