NASCAR Kansas Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Cup Series Race

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is set.

Brad Keselowski, who won last weekend’s wreck-filled race at Talladega Superspeedway, will start on the pole alongside William Byron, NASCAR announced Wednesday morning. Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick and Matt DiBenedetto will round out the top five.

Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race — the hilariously titled Buschy McBusch Race 400 — at Kansas:

1st — Brad Keselowski

2nd — William Byron

3rd — Michael McDowell

4th — Kevin Harvick

5th — Matt DiBenedetto

6th — Austin Dillon

7th — Ryan Blaney

8th — Christopher Bell

9th — Kyle Busch

10th — Cole Custer

11th — Tyler Reddick

12th — Ryan Preece

13th — Bubba Wallace

14th — Ryan Newman

15th — Martin Truex Jr.

16th — Chris Buescher

17th — Chase Elliott

18th — Aric Almirola

19th — Chase Briscoe

20th — Denny Hamlin

21st — Daniel Suarez

22nd — Anthony Alfredo

23rd — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24th — Ross Chastain

25th — Alex Bowman

26th — Corey LaJoie

27th — Erik Jones

28th — Kurt Busch

29th — Joey Logano

30th — B.J. McLeod

31st — Justin Haley

32nd — Kyle Larson

33rd — Cody Ware

34th — Quin Houff

35th — Joey Gase

36th — Garrett Smithley

37th — Josh Bilicki

38th — Austin Cindric

39th — Matt Mills

The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.