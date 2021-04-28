Bill Belichick Would Appreciate Trey Lance’s Handling Of Patriots Question

NESN Logo Sign In

Should the Patriots draft Trey Lance on Thursday night, it likely will take some time for the dual-threat quarterback to develop a strong grasp of the team’s offense.

But when it comes to handling the media the way New England prefers, Lance already might be well up to speed.

Lance on Wednesday appeared on the “Rich Eisen Show” for a pre-draft interview. As any host would, Eisen tried to gather inside details on Lance’s virtual visits and conversations with teams leading up to the draft. The North Dakota product, however, kept things very close to the vest.

Such was the case when Lance was talking about his new partnership with Sleep Number. When Eisen asked about Bill Belichick’s sleep IQ score, Lance refused to take the bait.

“I actually never said that I have talked to Bill Belichick,” Lance said, drawing a huge laugh from Eisen and his crew. “You’re getting closer. Keep shooting.”