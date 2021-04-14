Seven-Round 2021 NFL Mock Draft Projects Patriots Pick QB In Round 2

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots currently own 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

There’s nothing that says Bill Belichick has to choose a quarterback in Round 1.

Although there’s been plenty of speculation about whether New England will select a QB at No. 15 overall, or perhaps even trade up to secure one of the top signal-callers available, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler believes the Patriots ultimately will land a quarterback in the second round.

Brugler put together a full seven-round mock draft — 259 picks! — that The Athletic published Wednesday. The NFL draft analyst projected five quarterbacks will go in the top nine: Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars), Zach Wilson (No. 2 to the New York Jets), Mac Jones (No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers), Trey Lance (No. 4 to the Atlanta Falcons) and Justin Fields (No. 9 to the Denver Broncos).

He has the Patriots selecting Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins with their first pick at No. 15.