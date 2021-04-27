NHL Rumors: Turner Sports To Share Rights With ESPN For Coverage

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time in 16 years NBC will not be part of the NHL’s rights package come next season.

The NHL and ESPN agreed to a seven-year deal in March to become a partner with the league in order to broadcast games for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

And now we know who will share those right, and it reportedly won’t be NBC.

According to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, “Turner is expected to get the new deal, including the Stanley Cup Finals, according to sources.”

Mollie Walker of The New York Post added: “Turner is going to pay in the neighborhood of $225 million per season over its seven-year NHL deal, according to sources. It will be getting rights to some Stanley Cup Finals as part of the deal.”