Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Hunter Renfroe In, Bobby Dalbec Sits

The Boston Red Sox are keeping things largely as they’ve been Thursday night when they open up a four-game set against the Seattle Mariners.

Sox manager Alex Cora is just making personnel swap with his position players following Wednesday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, and that’s Hunter Renfroe going in for Bobby Dalbec.

That’ll result in a few position changes, as Marwin Gonzalez goes from playing second base to first, and Enrique HernÃ¡ndez moves to second from center field. Alex Verdugo will play center field instead of right, which is where Renfroe will patrol.

Nick Pivetta will get the ball for the Sox. He’ll be opposed by Boston College product Justin Dunn, who is 1-0 this season with a 3.72 ERA over his two starts.

Here are the lineups for Thursday’s Mariners vs. Red Sox game.