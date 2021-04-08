NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will look for revenge Thursday afternoon when they face the Orioles at Camden Yards.

Boston, swept by Baltimore to begin the season, now is on a roll after a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will hand the ball to lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on Thursday, while Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde will send right-hander Matt Harvey to the mound.

Rodriguez, who began the year on the injured list due to dead arm, will make his first start since the 2019 season. The star southpaw missed all of 2020 due to myocarditis, a heart issue stemming from his battle with COVID-19.

As for the lineups, Xander Bogaerts will get his first day off of the season with Marwin Gonzalez filling in at shortstop, the sixth different position he has started at in seven games. Rafael Devers will move up to the cleanup spot, followed by the red-hot Christian Vazquez.

Franchy Cordero will get another stat in left field, while Bobby Dalbec will handle first base and bat ninth.