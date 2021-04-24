The Red Sox went down early, and the Mariners kept them out of the game with masterful pitching.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi fell into an early hole after Ty France doubled in the first inning. France then scored on Kyle Seager’s single.

The second inning was worse for Eovaldi. Sam Haggerty started the frame with a single, then stole second base. France moved him to third on an infield single. Seager then tripled, scoring Haggerty and France.

Eovaldi threw a wild pitch to the next batter, allowing Seager to score. Boston trailed 4-0 before Eovaldi settled down.

The Mariners increased their lead to 5-0 with two outs in the fifth inning. Seager doubled before moving to third base on Eovaldi’s wild pitch. Xander Bogaerts then committed an error on Taylor Trammell’s ground ball up the middle, allowing Seager to score.

Eovaldi’s outing ended after five innings. He allowed five runs — four of them earned — on seven hits, with three strikeouts and one walk.

— After retiring the three batters he faced in the sixth inning, Austin Brice allowed France to double to lead off the seventh inning.

— Josh Taylor replaced Brice with France on second. Taylor retired the first two batters he faced, but France moved to third on a passed ball. Taylor kept Boston’s deficit at five by striking out Evan White to end the inning.