Alex Cora and Francisco Lindor have a friendship outside of baseball, so it’s no surprise the Boston Red Sox manager was happy for Lindor’s new contract.

The New York Mets agreed to a 10-year, $341 million extension with the shortstop Wednesday night that begins in 2022. The deal was made official Thursday, and Cora made sure to honor Lindor with a sweet pair of New Balance “Lindor 1’s.”

“I’m wearing them in honor of Francisco,” Cora told reporters Thursday. “First thing’s first, as a kid, as an individual, as a friend, very proud of him. He worked so hard to get to this point. From his decision to leave Puerto Rico to go to Orlando to get his education in high school and be able to play high school baseball, it’s not easy and for him to accomplish this is amazing.”

It’s not a surprise to anyone what Lindor brings to the field, but Cora also realizes just how good a person he is off the diamond.

“… He’s a guy who lives, enjoys and brings the best out of people. When you’re around him there is a vibe that he brings. Emotion and the love for the game and the passion,” Cora said. “This kid is one of my favorites, not only as a player but as a player. Always asking for my family ‘How are you doing?’ One of the few kids that stayed throughout the whole process last year. I’m very proud of him. … On a personal note, I’m glad they got the deal done. It wasn’t easy. It looked dark for a few days but I think both of them, they realized they need each other. I’m looking forward to competing with him this year and see him perform.”

Cora will have to wait a little while to see Lindor in action due to COVID-19 postponing the Mets’ opening game against the Washington Nationals.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images