NESN Logo Sign In

Uh, is it time to live-bet Tony Finau?

The PGA golfer received a mid-weather delay FaceTime call from six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady during Saturday’s third round of the 2021 Masters, as noted on the CBS Sports broadcast.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback seemed to offer some encouragement during the suspension of play.

Finau, after 11 holes of play Saturday, possessed 33-to-1 odds to win the Masters on DraftKings SportsBook. He was 3-under par 140 at the time, and four strokes back of co-leaders Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Rose, who were each 7-under.

If Finau is looking to put together a comeback over the final 25 or holes, he talked to arguably the best person on the subject of comebacks. Oh yeah, 28-3=25, too… in case you really want to put your tinfoil hat on.

It seems Twitter certainly has:

O Tom Brady just facetimed Tony Finau



Hey bookie, pic.twitter.com/1v9JE81ylN — Dan Zumpano (@Danny_RedHot) April 10, 2021

Tony Finau got a FaceTime from….Tom Brady during the delay???



Heading to my betting app now to put the farm on Finau….#TheMasters — Jesse Varner (@DCNewsPhotog) April 10, 2021

Tom Brady Facetiming Tony Finau during the weather delay. #themasters pic.twitter.com/LC2ptiWLHh — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) April 10, 2021

Hearing Brady FaceTimed Finau during the weather delay. I like Finau’s chances a lot now — Austin Charles (@metzdogg) April 10, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images