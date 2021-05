NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots traded with the Cincinnati Bengals in order to acquire the No. 38 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and they went with another player out of Alabama.

First, it was quarterback Mac Jones on Thursday night at No. 15, and now it’s defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Naturally, Twitter had plenty of reaction to the Patriots trading up.

LBs for the @patriots are going to love the Christian Barmore selection. Great player. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 30, 2021

The league has got to do better at drafting and not let these players fall into Belichick lap for crying out loud — realsportsfan (@cdshaw99) April 30, 2021

Experts: "The DT class this year is not that great"



Bellichick after trading up: "I have special eyes" — JRES (@BigJRES) April 30, 2021

What a steal. — Mrad | celtics fan | Pats fan | Mac Jones SZN (@TheMrad_) April 30, 2021

Good thing about Barmore is Patriots have plenty of depth at DT so he can be used in a specific role he can dominate in — Ahsoka Fan (@TheBg_12) April 30, 2021

patriots haven’t had a legit defensive tackle since vince wilfork left I don’t care what anyone says… I hope barmore can kinda become that — nate (@n4tefromboston) April 30, 2021

Alabama Patriots — Charles Brower (@CharlesBrower12) April 30, 2021

It certainly will be interesting to see what Barmore brings to the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via David Dermer/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images