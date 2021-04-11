Watch Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez Hit Back-To-Back Homers For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox enjoyed a power surge in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez went back-to-back off Baltimore starter Jorge Lopez to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead in their series finale at Camden Yards. Verdugo, who hit a three-run opposite-field blast, went deep for the first time of the season, while Martinez’s solo shot was his third of the 2021 campaign.

Take a look:

Anyone order back-to-back oppo tacos? pic.twitter.com/bUciXmUx44 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2021

Martinez clearly wasn’t cooled off by sitting out Saturday’s matchup.

As for Verdugo, the energetic outfielder got off to a slow start with the bat but recently has looked more locked in at the plate.

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images