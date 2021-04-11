Watch Rafael Devers Show Off Glove, Arm On Unassisted Double Play

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers added to his highlight reel Saturday night when he walloped a go-ahead home run in the Red Sox’s eventual extra-innings win over the Orioles.

Boston’s third baseman did so again less than 24 hours later at Camden Yards, but this time via stellar defense.

Devers singlehandedly logged the first two outs of the bottom half of the second inning Sunday. The 24-year-old snared a blistering liner off the bat Maikel Franco and fired across the diamond to double up DJ Stewart, who led off the frame with a single.

You can watch Devers’ web gem in the video here.

Devers has caught flak for his sometimes shaky defense, but the budding superstar certainly has the skill set to be more than serviceable at the hot corner.