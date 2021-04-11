Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Make First Highlight-Reel Play With Brewers

NESN Logo Sign In

Jackie Bradley Jr. did his thing Saturday afternoon.

The defensive wizard robbed Justin Williams of extra basses in the eighth inning of the Brewers’ eventual 9-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the first highlight-reel play in a Milwaukee uniform for Bradley, who spent the first eight years of his career making sensational plays with the Boston Red Sox.

Check out the great catch in the video below:

And here’s a closer look:

Bradley this season has played his typically great defense, but has struggled with the bat.

Through seven games, the 30-year-old is hitting .083 (two hits) with one home run and one RBI.

