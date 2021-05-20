Alex Ovechkin (Understandably) Was Heated After Capitals’ Loss To Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Ovechkin let his frustrations show after the Washington Capitals lost to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday in Game 3 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A miscommunication between Ilya Samsonov and Justin Schultz behind Washington’s net led to Craig Smith burying the game-winner in double-overtime and giving Boston a 2-1 advantage in the series.

It was anyone’s game at that point, but to see it end when two of your own teammates don’t communicate unleashed an anger in Ovechkin that was caught on camera.

Check it out here.

It sure looked like he was yelling at either Samsonov or Schultz after he smashed his stick on the bench, but what he said remains a mystery.

The Bruins look to go up 3-1 on Friday night with Game 4 at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images