A big old “whoops” moment between the Washington Capitals led to Craig Smith burying the game-winner for the Boston Bruins in double-overtime of Game 3 on Wednesday night.

A miscommunication between Ilya Samsonov and Justin Schutlz behind the net resulted in Washington going down 2-1 in the first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. NESN’s Jack Edwards had one heck of a call on the play, noting that the Capitals appeared to “take a nap.”

It certainly was rare to see the Caps make such a play, but head coach Peter Laviolette broke down what happened after the game.

“It looked like one of them went for ‘leave it’ and one went for an outlet pass,” he told reporters, per The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell. “There was just a little bit of a miscommunication. It was a tough break the way the game ended. I thought Sammy played a hell of a game for us.”

Samsonov was stellar in net with 40 saves, but that one mistake cost the Capitals from going up 2-1 in the series.

Game 4 is set for Friday night. Catch all the action on NESN beginning with pregame at 5:30 p.m.ET.

