The Boston Bruins announced Sunday night, after they eliminated the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of their first-round series, additional individual tickets for the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be available in accordance with City and State COVID-19 guidelines.

The Bruins will be permitted to return to near full capacity at TD Garden beginning May 29, as Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week.

Tickets for the second-round games will go on sale Monday for Bruins season ticket holders, game plan holders and Boston Garden society members.

Fans still will be required to wear masks and follow the Play it Safe Protocols established at the arena.

The dates and times for the Bruins’ second-round matchup are not yet official and will be determined by the NHL

