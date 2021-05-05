NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Carlo returned to the Boston Bruins lineup after suffering an oblique injury.

He was a welcome addition to the blue line despite Boston’s 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Still, with the Stanley Cup playoffs right around the corner, the Bruins must be as close to perfectly healthy as possible. And Carlo felt that way in his first game back in quite a bit.

“I felt pretty good. I felt like I was seeing the ice pretty well,” he said after the game. “Depending on the partner that I was out there with, moving the puck out of the zone pretty well. … It was great to get touches and hear every guy’s voice on the ice. I felt like I was seeing the play well. … Overall, I didn’t feel too far off.”

Does he feel as if he could play the remainder of the season without restrictions, though?

“I think I would be good to go every night now. It was just an injury that I needed to get under control,” Carlo said. “There’s no load management, there was making sure I was close to 100% as I could be to get back in the lineup. I’m feeling good in that regard, didn’t feel any discomfort tonight. I hope to be in the lineup every night.”

That’s certainly reassuring to hear.