Hunter Renfroe is heating up for the Boston Red Sox.

In an 11-7 win against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night that started and ended with Boston’s bats, the outfielder was just a triple short of the cycle. He went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and the 100th home run of his career.

Over his last three games going back to the series against the Texas Rangers, Renfroe is 6-for-11 with two home runs and five RBIs.

“It started in Texas, right?” manager Alex Cora said of Renfroe’s production during a postgame video conference. “He’s in a good place right now. It looks like he’s having confidence, you know? He’s seeing the ball better, and it seems like good things are gonna happen.”

Renfroe says he remained confident in his approach prior to this hot streak, waiting for some balls to find green. He hopes they continue to fall for him, of course, but he’s content soaking this performance up for now.

“Anytime you can get a big milestone, 100th career home run, 200th career home run, 500th RBI, it means a lot,” Renfroe said on a postgame video conference. “Those are not easily done. You know, people that come in league and stay in the league, those are the guys that really get to do that. And the guys that just come in and go out, you know, it’s tough to get 100 home runs or 500 RBIs or whatever. Any kind of milestone needs to be celebrated in baseball and I think it’s awesome.”

