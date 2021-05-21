Bruins Drop Game 4 Hype Video As They Look To Push Capitals To Brink

NESN Logo Sign In

Playoff season is hype video season, and the Boston Bruins are happy to contribute.

The Bruins currently lead the Washington Capitals 2-1 in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, with Game 4 — and the opportunity to push the Caps to the brink of elimination — set for Friday night at TD Garden.

Like they have with every game, the Bruins dropped a hype video ahead of puck drop.

Here’s the Game 4 edition:

With everyone still healthy and effective, the Bruins will be rolling with the same lineup in Game 4 that they did Game 3.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30.