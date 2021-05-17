NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s get even.

That was the message the Boston Bruins sent Monday night before Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Washington Capitals.

The Bruins dropped Game 1 against Washington in overtime Saturday night at Capital One Arena, and they’ll look to make it a best-of-five series before the action shifts to Boston.

Prior to puck drop Monday, the B’s released a video to hype up fans. It included some Bruins-Capitals highlights. Check it out:

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images