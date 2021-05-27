Bruins Odds: Boston Opens As Second-Round Favorite Against Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will face the New York Islanders in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

The fourth-seeded Islanders defeated the top-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 on Wednesday night to claim the series 4-2. The third-seeded Bruins eliminated the second-seeded Washington Capitals in Game 5 on Sunday, taking their series in a gentleman’s sweep.

Oddsmakers already have provided their opening line on Bruins-Islanders, and they favor Boston, who will have home-ice advantage.

The Bruins opened as a -215 favorite to win the second-round series, according to DraftKings SportsBook. The Islanders, on the other hand, are +170. If you believe in the Black and Gold, you will have to bet $215 to win $100 while a $100 bet on the Islanders would payout $270, if New York is able to pull it off, of course.

The Bruins-Islanders matchup is the only second-round series that has been set.

The B’s were 3-3-2 against the Islanders during eight regular-season games this year. Boston did, however, win each of the three most recent contests.

Times, dates for the second-round series has yet to be made official.