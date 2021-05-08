Bruins Winger Nick Ritchie Earns NESN’s 7th Player Award For 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Ritchie was a key depth piece for the Boston Bruins this season, and the fans took notice.

The B’s winger earned NESN’s 7th Player honors for the 2020-21 season. The award is voted on by fans, and was announced during the first intermission of Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers.

The award is given each year to the unsung hero on the team, a player that works hard every day for the good of the team without any expectation to be recognized.

Ritchie is the only player to have played in every game so far this season, and he made his impact felt consistently. Most often skating as the left winger on the second and third lines, Ritchie’s physical play and willingness to get to the dirty areas to score goals endeared him to Boston fans.

With two games to go this season, Ritchie has 14 goals (which matches his career high) with 11 assists. Since the trade deadline, he has been a staple on Boston’s third line.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images