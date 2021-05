NESN Logo Sign In

Playoff Taylor Hall is here, folks.

The Boston Bruins winger continued his strong Stanley Cup Playoffs performance Wednesday during Game 3 against the Washington Capitals.

Alex Ovechkin put the Caps up 1-0, but Hall tied it just under a minute later with an absolutely ridiculous goal.

A no-look pass from Craig Smith led to Hall going top-shelf on Ilya Samsonov to make it a tie game.

You need to check it out:

Taylor Hall putting on a SHOW ? pic.twitter.com/RBR2o7fihT — NESN (@NESN) May 20, 2021

You won’t want to miss the rest of this game, and you can watch it on NESN.