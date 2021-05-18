Celtics Injuries: Update On Robert Williams’ Availability Vs. Wizards

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Robert Williams is going to be a game time decision for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

The sophomore center was upgraded to “probable” on the team’s injury report Monday afternoon after dealing with turf toe through the last stretch of the regular season.

But with everything on the line a few hours before tip-off against the Washington Wizards, it seems there’s no concrete answer as to whether or not he’ll play.

Williams is available on the Celtics’ latest injury report, but in his pregame media availability, head coach Brad Stevens told reporters

“Rob is going to go do his pregame shooting and everything else. He practiced yesterday, went through shoot around this morning,” Stevens said. “So we’re hopeful that he plays.”

Williams has missed 12 of Boston’s previous 17 games leading into the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Celtics and Wizards get going at 9 p.m. ET.