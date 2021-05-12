Daytona To Host NASCAR Regular Season Finale At Full Capacity

NESN Logo Sign In

Do you miss the roar of a packed NASCAR crowd at Daytona International Speedway?

Well, that sound will return by the end of summer.

Daytona over the weekend announced the Aug. 28 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale — the Coke Zero 400 — will be hosted at full capacity. It will mark the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that NASCAR’s most famous track has operated with zero fan restrictions.

“The fans are the lifeblood of NASCAR and the reason we race week in and week out. Their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon,” track president Frank Kelleher said in a statement. “Even with a limited capacity at the DAYTONA 500 the atmosphere was palpable, so we look forward to welcoming back all of our fans for what will be an electrifying environment filled with dramatic and unpredictable racing action.”

We are excited to announce that the #CokeZeroSugar400 weekend will feature fully opened fronstretch seating, with no restrictions on the number of fans allowed.



?: https://t.co/tS0mcHL4IC pic.twitter.com/7pYNRD4Dpe — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) May 7, 2021

Daytona also claimed it will work with local and state officials and NASCAR on ensuring the race follows health and safety guidelines.

As for the immediate future, NASCAR drivers are preparing for Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. will look to win his second race in a row after last weekend’s triumph at Darlington Raceway.