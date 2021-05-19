NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Richards most certainly has turned things around.

After an 0-2 start to the season across his first four starts, the tall right-hander has responded with a 3-0 record in his last four for the Boston Red Sox.

Richards has looked completely different ever since sporting a 2.16 ERA in his last four starts since making a change to his mechanics.

He returns to the hill Wednesday night as the Red Sox look to get back in the win column against the Toronto Blue Jays.

For more on Richards’ turnaround, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images