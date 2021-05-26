Here’s Why Alex Cora Will Miss Time With Red Sox This Weekend

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora will miss some time this weekend as manager of the Boston Red Sox, but it’s for good reason.

Cora revealed on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” that his daughter, Camila, is graduating from high school in Puerto Rico.

“I won’t be here, actually,” Cora said when asked about having a packed Fenway Park for the first time since 2019. “I’m going home. It’s Camila’s graduation on Saturday. So I’m going to miss that. I’m flying home.”

Bench coach Will Venable will handle the managerial duties while Cora is away. He will return for Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins. But Cora has all the confidence in the world in Venable.

“Just go out there and try to win a ballgame,” Cora told reporters over Zoom prior to Boston’s first pitch against. “I told him, ‘No texting. No calling. Just get ready for that.’ He’ll be fine. He’ll be fine. So looking forward for Saturday on a personal note, and also to see Will go out there and do his thing.”

Cora spoke highly of his daughter, calling her the “leader” of the family.

“It’s our time to root for her,? Cora said. “I cannot wait for Saturday. It’s probably the biggest day of my life, to be able to see Camila graduate from high school. It’s amazing. She’s actually the life of our family, the vibe of our family and she?s the leader of our family. I cannot wait for that. It will be a special day.