Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Christian Arroyo Bats Ninth In Series Finale

The Red Sox and Braves will square off Wednesday in the finale of their brief two-game series at Fenway Park.

Boston manager Alex Cora will send Nick Pivetta to the hill as his team looks to rebound after a frustrating loss in the series opener. Atlanta skipper Brian Snitker will counter with lefty Drew Smyly.

As for the lineups, infielder Christian Arroyo, back from injury, will start for the first time since May 6. He’ll bat ninth and play second base. The rest of the lineup is largely standard, with Kiké Hernández hitting leadoff and playing in center with Alex Verdugo batting second and playing in left.

The only change of note for the Braves is Marcell Ozuna beginning the game on the bench and Ender Inciarte playing center field.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Braves:

RED SOX (29-20)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Nick Pivetta, RHP (5-0, 3.59 ERA)