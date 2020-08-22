Red Sox Thank Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree In Tweet After Trade With Phillies

The Red Sox weren’t about to let Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree go without thanking them.
Boston traded the pitchers to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, along with cash considerations, in exchange for Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.
The Red Sox thanked Workman and Hembree on Twitter shortly after the trade became official.
*Hat tip.*
Workman was in his sixth season with Boston after missing 2015 and 2016 campaigns. The right-hander amassed a 3.75 ERA during that time. But he really showed his importance to the team in 2019 when he compiled a 1.88 ERA with 104 strikeouts.
Hembree was with the Red Sox since 2013 and had a 3.70 ERA.