Red Sox Thank Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree In Tweet After Trade With Phillies

The Red Sox weren’t about to let Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree go without thanking them.

Boston traded the pitchers to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, along with cash considerations, in exchange for Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.

The Red Sox thanked Workman and Hembree on Twitter shortly after the trade became official.

Thank you for the Ks & the championships. pic.twitter.com/O3CdKaFiV2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 22, 2020

*Hat tip.*