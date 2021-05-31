NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have had quite the crew to wave the flag ahead of their home playoff games, and that trend continued Monday night.

Boston looks to extend its second-round Stanley Cup playoff series lead to 2-0 against the New York Islanders after taking Game 1 on Saturday night. And even though the TD Garden crowd was quite rowdy as they filled the seats, they had a special guest to help out a little more.

Rick, Rob and Russ Hoyt served as the Bruins’ honorary fan banner captain for Game 2. Rick and his father, Dick Hoyt, were well-known for competing in marathons and Iron Man competitions. Dick Hoyt died at 80 in March.

Check out the Hoyt family getting the crowd ready here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Boston's spirit personified.



Tonight's fan banner captains ? honoring their late father, Dick ? were Rick, Rob, and Russ Hoyt!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/rTUeRnBZXw — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 1, 2021

Not a bad way to kick off the game.

Be sure to catch all of the postgame action on NESN.