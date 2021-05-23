Jarren Duran Goes Off With Five-Hit Game, Including Two Absolute Bombs

NESN Logo Sign In

Have yourself a day, Jarren Duran.

The Red Sox top prospect, whom some consider the center fielder of the future in Boston, went off Saturday with a five-hit game that included two mammoth home runs. Duran now is hitting .299 with seven homers, 12 RBIs and four stolen bases on the season.

Check out the videos below to watch the two homers, of the second of which went an estimated 475 feet:

Jarren "Just Dingers" Duran DESTROYS his second homer of the game.



The third-ranked @RedSox prospect has his first four-hit game of the year for @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/6ennPFCklA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 22, 2021

The five hits, two hits and three extra-base hits all tied career-highs for the 24-year-old Duran, whose recent swing changed has transformed him from a speedy contact hitter to a legitimate force at the plate.

As for whether Duran soon could earn a promotion to the big leagues, the future remains unclear for a player who only has played 17 games above Double-A and recently had struggled before Saturday’s huge game.

This context from Red Sox Stats is helpful when discussing Duran’ development: