A scary scene unfolded at Scotiabank Arena in Game 1 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.

During the first period, John Tavares took a big hit from Ben Chiarot, and as he was falling to the ice, unintentionally collided with the knee of Corey Perry.

Tavares was in obvious distress, and fell back to the ice as he tried get back up. The trainer and his teammates were at his side when the stretcher came out to get Tavares off the ice.

You can watch the play here, but as a warning, it is tough to watch.

The captain did give a thumbs up to the crowd in what as a positive sign after a scary couple of minutes.

John Tavares with the thumbs up as he heads off the ice ??? pic.twitter.com/BzYGTjB4Cx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 21, 2021

Perry went over to Tavares before he was taken down the tunnel.