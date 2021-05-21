John Tavares Provides Very Encouraging Update After Scary Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

John Tavares officially is on the road to recovery.

The Maple Leafs captain revealed such Friday, one day after being stretchered off the ice in Toronto’s 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Tavares took an inadvertent knee to the head from Canadiens forward Corey Perry after a huge hit from Habs defenseman Ben Chiarot in the first period Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Leafs released a statement Friday morning saying Tavares had been discharged from the hospital and will be out indefinitely. The 30-year-old forward issued a very encouraging update a few hours later.

Here’s Tavares’ full statement:

The support I’ve felt since last night cannot be put into words. I’m thankful to share that I’m back home and recovering. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, the Maple Leafs organization, Leafs Nation and the hockey community for being by my side.

Also, thank you to both medical teams, emergency services and everyone at St. Mike’s Hospital for their exceptional care to help me get back on my feet.