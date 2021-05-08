Liverpool Vs. Southampton: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool held the run of play and found some insurance late as the Reds earned a 2-0 victory over Southhampton on Saturday at Anfield.

Sadio Mane headed the Reds into the lead at the 31-minute mark after Mohamed Salah lofted a cross towards the back post.

Salah ?? Mane



This is the first time they've combined for a goal in the Premier League this season. ? pic.twitter.com/PGvQGJM4nU — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 8, 2021

Thiago Alcantara recorded his first goal for the club as the game entered added time when he swept in from just outside of the area to make certain of the outcome.

Thiago scores his first goal for Liverpool. ? pic.twitter.com/xY1MExsQgV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 8, 2021

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker recorded the clean sheet for the Reds.

The result moves Jürgen Klopp’s side to within six points of fourth-placed Leicester City, with a game in hand.