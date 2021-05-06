Michael Chavis Cracks Joke About Huge ‘Accomplishment’ With WooSox

NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Chavis made history Tuesday night in the Worcester Red Sox’s 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Bisons.

He became the first WooSox player ever to be hit by a pitch.

“What an accomplishment,” Chavis joked before Wednesday’s game during a video conference with reporters. “That was something I’ve always dreamed about. I mean, as soon as I heard that news, I called my mom, I called my family.”

The 25-year-old then let out a huge, contagious laugh.

The WooSox, the Triple-A affiliate for the Boston Red Sox, officially have embarked on their inaugural season after relocating from Pawtucket. They’ll play their home games at the new Polar Park in Worcester beginning May 11.

It remains to be seen how much time Chavis, who was plunked by highly touted Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Nate Pearson in the second inning Tuesday, spends at Triple-A in 2021. He had a monster spring training with Boston and already has 540 career major league plate appearances under his belt, so it could just be a matter of time before he’s summoned back to the big leagues.

“I think my versatility is pretty much getting myself as many opportunities to play as possible,” Chavis said when asked about his defensive flexibility. “That’s kind of the way that I approach it — that I can play third (base), second (base), first (base), left field, anywhere. If it gets me in the lineup, I’m happy.