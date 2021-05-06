Patriots’ Hunter Henry Gets Flattering Scouting Report From Teammate

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise and tight end Hunter Henry are reunited, and it feels so good.

Wise told reporters Thursday on a video conference call that Henry, who signed with the Patriots as a free agent this offseason, is one of his “good friends” from their time together in college at Arkansas. Wise also was set to become a free agent but re-signed with New England before the process started in March.

“Hunter’s that dude,” Wise said. “He’s phenomenal off the field, humble personality, makes bonds with people that he talks to. He’s real down to earth. Real cool.

“On the field, he turns into this guy that becomes unblockable, catches everything. I think his hands are somehow magnetic to leather because everything in his area, he’s going to catch it. I’ve been with him since we were at Arkansas, and just to see hard work paying off, he’s a hard-working guy, loves to learn and loves to have fun at the same time. I’ve very excited to have him on the team.”

Henry signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. His signing came as a bit of a surprise since New England added fellow top free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith on the first day of the open negotiating period. Henry and Smith will be one of the top tight end duos in the NFL this season.

The Patriots also gave Wise help on defense by adding outside linebackers Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy to boost New England’s pass rush and edge defense.

