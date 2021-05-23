NASCAR COTA Qualifying Live Stream: Watch Drivers Set Lineup Online

With few exceptions, qualifying really hasn’t been a thing in NASCAR over the last year. A majority of race lineups have been determined by a rather confusing formula.

Well, Sunday morning will feel a bit more normal.

Cup Series drivers will participate in a traditional qualifying session ahead of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. And it should be interesting, as this is NASCAR’s debut weekend at the iconic motorsports venue in Austin, Texas.

FS1 will broadcast the qualifying session online and on TV. Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, May 23 at 11 a.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports Images