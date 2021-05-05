NASCAR Darlington Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Throwback Race

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway is set.
Brad Keselowski is on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick. Kyle Busch, fresh off his victory at Kansas Speedway, will start third with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron rounding out the top five.
Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race — the throwback-themed Goodyear 400 — at Darlington Raceway:
1. Brad Keselowski
2. Kevin Harvick
3. Kyle Busch
4. Martin Truex Jr.
5. William Byron
6. Chase Elliott
7. Denny Hamlin
8. Matt DiBenedetto
9. Austin Dillon
10. Tyler Reddick
11. Chris Buescher
12. Joey Logano
13. Michael McDowell
14. Kyle Larson
15. Daniel Suarez
16. Ryan Blaney
17. Kurt Busch
18. Ross Chastain
19. Alex Bowman
20. Ryan Newman
21. Christopher Bell
22. Chase Briscoe
23. Bubba Wallace
24. Cole Custer
25. Anthony Alfredo
26. Erik Jones
27. Aric Almirola
28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29. Ryan Preece
30. Corey LaJoie
31. Justin Haley
32. BJ McLeod
33. Cody Ware
34. JJ Yeley
35. Quin Houff
36. James Davison
37. Josh Bilicki
The race is scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.
Oh, and as for the throwback paint schemes, it’s going to be hard to beat the one Darrell Wallace Jr. will bring to the track.