NASCAR Darlington Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Throwback Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway is set.

Brad Keselowski is on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick. Kyle Busch, fresh off his victory at Kansas Speedway, will start third with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron rounding out the top five.

Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race — the throwback-themed Goodyear 400 — at Darlington Raceway:

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Kyle Busch

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. William Byron

6. Chase Elliott

7. Denny Hamlin

8. Matt DiBenedetto

9. Austin Dillon

10. Tyler Reddick

11. Chris Buescher

12. Joey Logano

13. Michael McDowell

14. Kyle Larson

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Ryan Blaney

17. Kurt Busch

18. Ross Chastain

19. Alex Bowman

20. Ryan Newman

21. Christopher Bell

22. Chase Briscoe

23. Bubba Wallace

24. Cole Custer

25. Anthony Alfredo

26. Erik Jones

27. Aric Almirola

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29. Ryan Preece

30. Corey LaJoie

31. Justin Haley

32. BJ McLeod

33. Cody Ware

34. JJ Yeley

35. Quin Houff

36. James Davison

37. Josh Bilicki

The race is scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.

Oh, and as for the throwback paint schemes, it’s going to be hard to beat the one Darrell Wallace Jr. will bring to the track.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images