Capitals’ Lars Eller Defends Tom Wilson For Transgressions Vs. Rangers

Tom Wilson doesn’t have many friends outside the greater Washington D.C. area, but those who do adore the Capitals winger are willing to go down on the ship with him.

That includes his Caps teammates.

Enabled by George Parros, Peter Laviolette and his teammates, Wilson continues to establish himself as a disgrace to the NHL. His latest actions included punching a defenseless Pavel Buchnevich from behind before bodyslamming Artemi Panarin, who didn’t have his helmet on.

The Capitals and Rangers are set to meet again Wednesday, which means full-throated defenses of Wilson came from Washington’s side after morning skate.

Lars Eller employed the age-old tactic of gaslighting, saying that what Wilson did wasn’t actually that bad, everyone else is just biased because it’s Wilson and that this all is just getting “blown out of proportion.”

“I’ve played in the league for a while, and I’ve seen a lot worse things happen,” Eller said, via SNY Rangers. “I don’t think people see things clearly when it comes to Tom with things that he’s involved in. There’s already a biased opinion.”

That, of course, is ludicrous.