NASCAR Reveals Next-Gen Car That Will Debut At 2022 Daytona 500

The NASCAR next-gen car got its big close-up Wednesday afternoon.
NASCAR publicly revealed the updated Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro and Toyota Camry that drivers will use beginning with next season’s Daytona 500. Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano were on hand to showcase the new vehicles.
Here are some photos of the next-gen cars, provided by NASCAR:
Perhaps the biggest difference between the next-gen cars and the current models is that the chassis and bodies of the new vehicles will be built by a single vendor and sent to teams, who will assemble the final product.
Here’s a full vendor list and spec sheet, via Sirius XM NASCAR associate producer Davey Segal:
Throughout Wednesday’s reveal, NASCAR stressed a desire for its next-gen cars to more closely resemble their street car counterparts.
“This is a significant moment for our sport,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said. “This car is more relevant and includes more innovation than any car in NASCAR history.
” … We really wanted to get back to a promise that we made to our fans: that we want put the ‘stock’ back in stock car.”
Phelps added: “This car will make our sport stronger and healthier.”
You can watch Wednesday’s event in its entirety in the video below: