NASCAR Reveals Next-Gen Car That Will Debut At 2022 Daytona 500

The NASCAR next-gen car got its big close-up Wednesday afternoon.

NASCAR publicly revealed the updated Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro and Toyota Camry that drivers will use beginning with next season’s Daytona 500. Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano were on hand to showcase the new vehicles.

Here are some photos of the next-gen cars, provided by NASCAR:

Perhaps the biggest difference between the next-gen cars and the current models is that the chassis and bodies of the new vehicles will be built by a single vendor and sent to teams, who will assemble the final product.

Here’s a full vendor list and spec sheet, via Sirius XM NASCAR associate producer Davey Segal:

Vendors will supply the parts for the #NextGen car. Here is a list of them for each part of the car as well as a spec sheet, via @NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/VGiEgP723Z — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) May 5, 2021

Throughout Wednesday’s reveal, NASCAR stressed a desire for its next-gen cars to more closely resemble their street car counterparts.