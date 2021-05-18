NBA Odds: Eyeing ‘Over’ On The Russell Westbrook Point Prop vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time for Boston to meet “Playoff Russ” Westbrook.

The Celtics face Westbrook in the postseason for the first time ever Tuesday night as the Washington Wizards roll into TD Garden. Westbrook’s innate playmaking ability and Energizer Bunny stamina rise to a different level when the stakes are highest. He wants the ball in his hands in the playoffs and he ain’t scored to take any shot on the floor.

Historically, Westbrook takes more shots in the playoffs than regular season (21.0 FGA to 18.8 FGA all-time) and player props are all about opportunity. Add in the nagging hamstring injury to Bradley Beal and Westbrook is going to have to score more than defer if the Wizards really want the No. 7 seed.

The Playoff Russ ramp up has already started in the last five Wizards’ games. Westbrook took 109 shots in those five tilts and averaged 27.8 points per game. Imagine how aggressive he’s going to get against Kemba Walker’s turnstile defense.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the lowest number in the market right now at O/U 23.5 points. Thing is, that Over is juiced at -118, so let’s shop around and lessen the vigorish. I don’t love risking $118 to win $110 as it’s hard enough to beat this racket at -110. There’s no need to drink more juice.

Westbrook’s point prop “Over” bets

FanDuel: O23.5 -118

DraftKings: O24.5 -102

SugarHouse: O24.5 -103

William Hill: O24.5 -105

BetMGM: O24.5 -105

I prefer to lay -102 juice instead of -118 because as we’ve discussed for months, the juice kills. Building strong betting habits is essential for the best bettors in the world and it should be for you as well.