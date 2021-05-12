Bruins Notes: Resting Regulars Vs. Capitals Almost Worked For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

With seeds set for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Boston Bruins weren’t taking any chances.

Against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday in the last regular season game of the year, Bruce Cassidy sat nine forwards and six of his defenseman — all usual contributors.

Why risk an injury when there’s plenty of guys on the Providence Bruins with a lot to play for in a meaningless game?

Unsurprisingly, the Capitals defeated a collection of mostly AHL players, 2-1. But those AHL guys made the most of the opportunity, skating with a team of Washington’s caliber all game until they scored the game-winner in the final minute of the game.

“Those guys work hard to get this opportunity,” center Curtis Lazar said in his postgame media availability after scoring Boston’s lone goal Tuesday.

“It’s funny for a guy like myself, new to the team, I didn’t know 60 percent of them ’til tonight. You know I’m shaking hands before the game and what not, but we fought hard. A lot of good things to take away from this game, I thought they rose to the occasion.”

As did head coach Bruce Cassidy. Especially after they settled into their game.