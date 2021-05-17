NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are filling out their roster before organized team activities practices begin next week.

The Patriots are signing veteran guard Alex Redmond, according to his agent Michael Hoffman. New England also is re-signing guard/center James Ferentz, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Monday.

Redmond, 26, first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016. He’s spent his entire five-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals and has started 24 of his 32 career games. He started a career-high 15 games in 2018 and seven in 2020. Redmond has played exclusively at right guard over the last three seasons. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder played left guard, right guard and left tackle in 2017.

Ferentz, 31, has spent time with the Patriots over the last four seasons. He began his career with the Denver Broncos in 2015 after going undrafted out of Iowa in 2014. He’s the son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, who was an assistant under Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the 1990s with the Cleveland Browns.

Redmond and Ferentz join left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Michael Onwenu, center David Andrews, right guard Shaq Mason, right tackle Trent Brown and reserves Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Korey Cunningham, Marcus Martin, William Sherman and Najee Toran on the Patriots’ offensive line depth chart.

Karras is projected to be New England’s top interior offensive line backup while Onwenu likely would slide to tackle if a starter goes down with an injury.

