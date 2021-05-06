Patriots Offseason Dates Revealed; Here’s When OTAs, Minicamp Begin

OTAs are voluntary, and attendance around the league is likely to be lower than usual this year after the NFL Players Association encouraged players to skip all optional offseason workouts. Patriots players released a statement through the NFLPA last month saying “many” of them “will be exercising (their) right to not attend voluntary workouts this offseason.”

It’s unclear which New England players plan to sit out OTAs. A number of prominent Patriots have been training at Gillette Stadium since the team’s offseason program began in mid-April, including quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Hunter Henry, center David Andrews and offensive tackle Trent Brown.

All players are required to attend their team’s three-day mandatory minicamp.

The Patriots, who overhauled their roster in free agency and recently made eight picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, are looking to rebound from a disappointing 7-9 season, their worst since 2000.

The NFL will unveil its full 2021 regular-season schedule next Wednesday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images