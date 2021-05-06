Patriots Offseason Dates Revealed; Here’s When OTAs, Minicamp Begin

Mark your calendars, New England Patriots fans.
The NFL on Thursday announced each team’s spring practice schedule, confirming the official dates for rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. Training camp schedules will be announced at a later date.
Here’s a look at the Patriots’ spring setup:
Rookie minicamp: May 14-16
OTAs: May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11
Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17
Training camp: TBA (late July)
OTAs are voluntary, and attendance around the league is likely to be lower than usual this year after the NFL Players Association encouraged players to skip all optional offseason workouts. Patriots players released a statement through the NFLPA last month saying “many” of them “will be exercising (their) right to not attend voluntary workouts this offseason.”
It’s unclear which New England players plan to sit out OTAs. A number of prominent Patriots have been training at Gillette Stadium since the team’s offseason program began in mid-April, including quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Hunter Henry, center David Andrews and offensive tackle Trent Brown.
All players are required to attend their team’s three-day mandatory minicamp.
The Patriots, who overhauled their roster in free agency and recently made eight picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, are looking to rebound from a disappointing 7-9 season, their worst since 2000.
The NFL will unveil its full 2021 regular-season schedule next Wednesday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET.