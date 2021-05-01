Patriots Unexpectedly Pick Big Running Back, Not Pass-Catcher In Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots were expected to take a running back midway through the 2021 NFL Draft, but a third-down pass catcher seemed like a bigger need than another big bruiser.

The Patriots drafted the latter, however, landing Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round with the 120th overall pick.

Stevenson is 6-feet, 231 pounds and ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash with a 4.15-second short shuttle, 7.09-second 3-cone drill, 31.5-inch vertical leap and 9-feet, 4-inch broad jump. While Stevenson didn’t test well overall, he did have the fourth-best short shuttle among running backs listed on Arif Hasan of The Athletic’s consensus big board.

Stevenson carried the ball 101 times for 665 yards with seven touchdowns and one fumble in six games with the Sooners in 2020. He also added 18 catches for 211 yards. That’s impressive versatility for a big back.

Stevenson missed one game in 2019 and five games in 2020 after being suspended for failing a drug test (reportedly marijuana). The Patriots’ third-round pick, Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins, also failed a drug test at the same time and was suspended in the same period.

This is the second time the Patriots have drafted college teammates this year. Their first two picks were Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Stevenson carried the ball 165 times for 1,180 yards with 13 touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 298 receiving yards in his last two college seasons. He began his college career at Cerritos (Calif.) Community College.