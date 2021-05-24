NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that Michael Chavis was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The Red Sox did not announce a corresponding roster move, but Chavis’ trip back to Worcester presumably means Christian Arroyo will rejoin Boston ahead of its five-game homestand.

Arroyo, who last played for the Red Sox on May 6, played in three rehab games with the WooSox over the weekend. He’s coming back from a left hand contusion he suffered while being drilled on the same hand twice in less than two weeks.

Arroyo, a utility infielder, is batting .275 (19-for-69) with five RBIs and a .710 OPS in 23 games with Boston this season.

Chavis, who saw time at first base and second base in his most recent big league call-up, batted .273 (9-for-33) with one home run, two RBIs and a .758 OPS in 11 games with Boston. He’ll almost certainly return to the majors at some point this season.

The Red Sox took two of three from the Phillies over the weekend after taking two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla. They’ll start a two-game series with the Atlanta Braves at home Tuesday night before welcoming the Miami Marlins to Fenway Park for three games beginning Friday.

